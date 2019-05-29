Former submariner failed to stop after striking child with car on Dundee street

A former submariner failed to stop and give his details after striking a child with his car.

Graham Tait left the scene of the accident on Douglas Road in February without providing his personal information.

It was revealed that the child had run on to the carriageway just after 6pm on the day in question and into the path of Tait’s car.

Tait, of Southampton Place, drove further up the road and stopped his car before quickly leaving. Solicitor Kevin Hampton told the court Tait was concerned about the reaction of the child’s father. The child sustained minor cuts and bruises.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to failing to stop and give his details on February 18. Mr Hampton added that there was no suggestion the accident occurred because of the nature of Tait’s driving.

He was fined £200 and had five points added to his driving licence.