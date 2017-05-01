A former Dundee University student is set to appear in front of the Scottish Social Services Council after allegedly continuing to claim student bursary, despite withdrawing from the course.

Maurizio Martone-Mustapha will appear next month in relation to six allegations, including trying to pursue the SSSC’s finance department for a bursary payment when he had already effectively withdrawn.

The former student is accused of failing to inform the SSSC that he was absent from the course due to ill health for more than 30 days.

The document goes on to state Mr Mustapha is alleged to have left the course on November 3 2015, but did not inform the SSSC until November 18 2015 when he notified the SSSC via e-mail.

During this time Mr Mustapha continued to pursue the bursary department between the November 4 and November 12 2015 for a bursary payment even though he had already effectively withdrawn from the course.

In an email in or around January 25 2016, Mr Mustapha claimed he still had to revise and write reports submitted by e-mail during the time of his last payment.

On dates after March 17 2016 Mr Mustapha is accused of failing to repay a sum of £891.45 owed to the SSSC, despite attempts being made by the SSSC to secure repayments of the monies owed.

The hearing will be held on May 3 and 4 at the Scottish Social Service, Compass House.