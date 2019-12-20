Former staff meet up to cut the turf on new lease of life at historic Montrose site

Former Sunnyside hospital staff have cut the turf marking the start of work on 35 new affordable homes on the historic Montrose site.

More than 40 ex-nurses of the former hospital visited the site to tour the grounds one last time and cut the turf, marking Sunnyside’s new lease of life as a housing development.

During their visit the former staff were able to look around the grounds of the estate, overlooked by the historic building which they once worked in to support a wide variety of mental health issues.

The nurses recalled stories from their time there and found out more about the homes to come.

The nurses then cut the turf, marking the start of work on a £4.4 million development of 35 affordable homes within the estate grounds.

The original building was founded in 1781 by Susan Carnegie as Montrose Lunatic Asylum, Infirmary and Dispensary, and was located on Montrose Links, receiving a Royal Charter in 1810.

A new and improved asylum – the building which still stands today near the village of Hillside – was designed by William Lambie Moffat and completed in 1858.

Despite the addition of a new building called Carnegie House at Sunnyside in 1899, the hospital still experienced problems with overcrowding, housing 670 patients as of 1900. As a result, a further two buildings were added – Howden Villa in 1901 and North Esk Villa in 1904.

The asylum passed into the ownership of the NHS in 1946, and changed its name from Royal Asylum of Montrose to Royal Mental Hospital of Montrose, before becoming Sunnyside Royal Hospital in 1962.

Sunnyside Royal’s most famous patients were Charles Altamont Doyle, father of Scottish author Arthur Conan Doyle, who struggled with alcoholism and epilepsy, and Shetland sculptor Adam Christie.

During the visit the nurses were joined by Hillcrest chief executive Angela Linton and Sunnyside Estate and Pert-Bruce director Jamie Pert.

Angela said: “Sunnyside has a huge historical significance to the local area, and we’re delighted that the hospital building will be preserved for future generations as part of the wider development plans.”