Former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright not ruled out by Dundee United, insists club’s sporting director Tony Asghar

Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar insists Tommy Wright is still under consideration as the search for a new manager rumbles on.

The Tangerines are now 11 days into their hunt for Robbie Neilson’s replacement and suffered a blow when former England boss Steve McClaren rulled himself out of the “race” on Wednesday.

McClaren was one of those who had been interviewed by Asghar but there has been no such approach made to former St Johnstone gaffer Wright.

The Northern Irishman had been keen to take over his national team but was pipped to the job by Ian Baraclough last weekend.

According to Asghar, though, Wright might now get a call from him.

The United sporting director, speaking to the BBC, claims that no one – including McClaren – has been offered the job.

“I’ve not spoken to Tommy but he’s on the list to consider,” Asghar said of the former St Johnstone boss.

“We’ve spoken to people – some in jobs, some not – and we’ve still got more to speak to.

“Some are still involved in games just now, so we have to be respectful of that, but we’ll get through everyone, then take an overview.”

Asghar hinted that United fans and players should maybe not expect a new face any time soon.

“There’s no real rush,” he added.

“It has to be the right fit for the players, the fans and the club.

“We’ve taken our time and looked at different types of coaches and managers and we’re very open to how that manager works as long as he fits in with what we want to do.

“We’ve got a number of good candidates we’ve spoken to – some whose names have not been in the press – and I want to see if anyone else fits before we come to a decision.”