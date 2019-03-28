Former soldier who hit 145mph on Fife road to be sentenced next month for dangerous driving

A former soldier hit speeds of more than 145mph on a Kirkcaldy road.

John Currie, 25, overtook other vehicles in his powerful Honda Civic as he sped along a dual carriageway near Gallatown roundabout.

He faces sentencing for dangerous driving and for drink driving on another road in Fife.

The former infantryman, who has been banned from driving in the interim, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court yesterday.

Currie, of Bank Place, Leslie, admitted driving dangerously on September 7, last year, on the A921, A92, and elsewhere.

The charge against him stated he drove at speeds in excess of 145mph while overtaking other vehicles in his Honda Civic.

For the full story, see The Courier website.