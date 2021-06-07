Former Scotland skipper Charlie Mulgrew could become Tam Courts’ first signing at Dundee United

Former Scotland captain Charlie Mulgrew has been offered the chance to become Tam Courts’ first signing as Dundee United boss.

Mulgrew, 35, has been targeted by Courts as an experienced head to lead his United revolution, after being freed by Blackburn Rovers.

Courts will take charge of United with Liam Fox as his assistant in the coming days, a move exclusively confirmed by Courier Sport.

The new management team are expected to rely heavily on a conveyor belt of talent from the Tannadice youth ranks.

But they will still need experience on the park and Mulgrew, capped 44 times, is viewed as the perfect man for the job.

He has been offered a deal that could see him return to United, 15 years after they helped to kick-start his playing career.

Mulgrew impressed during a short loan spell at Tannadice from Celtic in 2006, earning a move to Wolves that summer.

He has a wealth of experience from seven years in English football with Wolves, Blackburn, Wigan, Southend and Fleetwood Town.

He also spent two years at Aberdeen but is best known for his time at Celtic where he picked up seven winners’ medals – including five titles – between 2010 and 2016.

Scotland skipper

Mulgrew has also skippered Scotland, following the premature international retirement of Scott Brown.

But Mulgrew hasn’t been selected by Steve Clarke since a 4-0 defeat to Russia in October 2019.

He recently relocated back to Scotland and has worked as a media pundit for Sky.

And the chance to lead the next generation of United stars could hold huge appeal to Mulgrew as he weighs up his next move.