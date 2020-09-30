Former Scotland international goalkeeper Grant Adam admonished after admitting assaulting ex-partner

A former Scotland international goalkeeper has been admonished after he admitted assaulting and verbally abusing his ex-partner.

Grant Adam – the brother of Dundee star Charlie Adam – previously admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the woman on September 14 2019.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to shouting, swearing, repeatedly kicking a patio door and pushing the woman on the body at an address on Finavon Street.

Adam previously had stints at Rangers, St Mirren and Dundee but played most of his competitive football at Forfar Athletic and Dumbarton.

The Grampian Gardens man also made six appearances for the Scotland Under-21 national football team.

Adam – who has a previous conviction for domestic offending – returned to the dock this week for sentencing before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

Following a period of good behaviour, Adam was admonished.