Former rugby player from Linlathen kicks extra weight after shedding 10 stone

A Linlathen grandfather has ditched his 50-inch trousers after celebrating weight-loss during lockdown.

Former rugby player Ferg Hutchison, 50, has been on a “roller-coaster journey” which saw him tipping the scales at 23 stone in his late-30s.

The former Dundee High pupil had made initial efforts to shift his bulky frame during his forties, losing over six stone.

But life returned to “normal” and, as the pounds crept back on, Ferg knew he had to banish the weight in order to prolong his life and see his grandson, Max, grow up.

He added: “This has been a long road. The initial turning point for me was when I saw a photograph of myself. I actually had no neck.

“I initially lost about six stone in my 40s but some of that had started to creep back on. The birth of my grandson had been a factor in me wanting to change for good.”

Ferg joined his local Slimming World class at the Circle in Ardler, where he’s been able to tip the scales back in his favour.

He added: “I’m now just over 13-and-a-half stone but since the turn of the year I’ve shifted a further four stone. Even during lockdown and virtual classes I’ve been dropping the weight.”

The business manager said if things go to plan over the coming months he may be able to reverse his type-2 diabetes condition.

He said: “I had my bloods checked last week and I’ve basically been told if I keep losing the weight I could go into remission, and that is certainly a goal for the months ahead.

“My ideal weight for my height would be to get to around the 11 stone/10-and-a-half stone mark but it was a nice feeling this week to try on an XL jacket and find it was too big.”

Ferg said he wanted to share his story to show it is never too late to start a weight-loss journey, even if it does take a bit of time.

He added: “Nothing is impossible and certainly for me it has been life changing. With the right support network it can be done. There will be bumps in the road but if I can do it, anyone can.”