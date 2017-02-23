Former Rangers and Hearts striker David Templeton will train with Dundee United for the rest of the season in a bid to earn a contract for next term.

The 28-year-old was given access to the Tangerines’ facilities a couple of weeks back.

Since then, the forward has impressed Ray McKinnon with his attitude. He is, however, still a long way short of match fitness.

Their remains a chance he could be offered a short-term deal until the end of this season, though no definite decision has been taken on that.

Templeton, a former Scotland Under-21 international has been without a club since leaving Rangers in May 2016. He made 67 appearances, scoring 21 goals, in a four year spell at the Teddy Bears.