Former Rangers star visits Dundee hospital to donate specialist cancer equipment

A former Scottish footballer visited Ninewells Hospital to donate specialist scanning equipment to detect cervical cancer.

Ex-Rangers and Scotland winger Willie Henderson presented Ninewells staff with the ZedScan device on behalf of the Michelle Henderson Cervical Cancer Trust.

The trust was set up by Mr Henderson’s daughter Michelle who fought cervical cancer before her death at the age of 28.

The ZedScan uses electrical impendance spectroscopy technology to detect abnormalities before they develop into cancer. Changes in the cells of the cervix can lead to cervical cancer, but early detection of cell abnormalities and appropriate treatment can prevent cancer from developing.

Willie said: “Michelle set up the trust to give back to those who had helped her during her treatment. She also wanted to raise awareness of the condition and in turn raise funds towards hospital equipment, medicines and support groups for women suffering from the illness.”

n Picture shows Willie and Dr Kalpana Ragupathy (holding the ZedScan) with NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald (far right), staff from the obstetrics and gynaecology department and representatives from medical company Zilico.