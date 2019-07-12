Former Rangers star Jamie Ness will shine for Dundee, says boss McPake

James McPake insists Dundee are only just starting to see the best of midfielder Jamie Ness.

The former Rangers midfielder joined up with the Dark Blues less than a fortnight ago and has been playing catch-up with the rest of the squad ahead of the start of the season at Raith on Saturday.

However, the 28-year-old, who left Plymouth Argyle at the end of last season, has shown glimpses of his undoubted quality in pre-season.

McPake said: “Ness is a good player – that’s why we brought him here and were so desperate to get him.

“He had a great upbringing at Rangers and then got a really good move to England.

“He’d been there a while and people probably haven’t thought too much of him because of that but he’s been consistent in England barring a few injuries.

“He brings leadership to the team as well and he’s great to work with.

“We’re only starting to see what he’s got just now because he was 10 days behind everyone else.”

Andrew Nelson grabbed his first goal of pre-season on Tuesday as he closed down Blackpool goalie Christopher Mafoumbi.

The keeper’s kick rebounded off Nelson and into the net but McPake insists the Englishman deserved that for his hard work.

The manager said: “It was a freakish goal but I’d take 20 of them a season from Neller.

“That’s probably a slight on him because it’s not a freakish goal, we are trying to press teams and it was the only side the keeper could go.

“We pressed them pretty well and Neller gets his reward.

“He’s a young kid who works extremely hard and I love working with him, he brings a lot and has got a lot.

“I’m delighted for him, he’s deserved that goal.”