Former Rangers star Dorrans can be ‘magic man’ for Dundee, says boss McPake

James McPake says Graham Dorrans has already shown glimpses of the “magic” he can bring to Dundee’s attack and says he will only get stronger.

The former Scotland international signed for the Dark Blues 12 days ago, shortly after leaving Rangers at the end of the transfer window.

That came after an injury-hit couple of years at Ibrox following a serious knee problem.

His arrival was something of a coup for the Dark Blues with clubs north and south of the border in for the attacking midfielder.

James, though, convinced his friend and former team-mate that Dens Park was the place for him to rebuild his career after leaving Ibrox.

Despite the disappointment of the draw at Queen of the South last Friday night, getting Dorrans a full 90 minutes under his belt was a massive plus point.

James said: “I was really pleased with how he did.

“That was his first 90 minutes in over two years which, psychologically for him, is big.

“Add that he came through it with no niggles, just stiffness like everybody, after playing on the artificial pitch but, apart from that, he is really good.

“I was really pleased because late on in the game he looked fit, his body looked strong.

“He knows there is more to come.”

Long-term injuries are only too familiar for the Dens gaffer in his playing career and James says he had planned to ease Dorrans into life at Dens.

The Dundee boss added: “I had it in my head to take him off.

“He had played 35 minutes against Morton, 60 minutes in a bounce game on the Monday and then 90 on Friday so it has accelerated how fast I would have liked to give him 90.

“However, he looked strong in the game and you hope he doesn’t pick up a wee niggle but he came through it OK.”

He added: “Graham coming in was a massive boost for me and for the football club.

“In tight games, he will create the one chance that counts – he had a wee bit of magic that almost won the game for us on Friday night with the free-kick.

“He is a goalscoring midfielder who can create chances. Add to him three senior strikers that I’m sure any team in this league would take.”