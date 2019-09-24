Former Rangers midfielder Dorrans can develop Dundee youngsters, says boss McPake

Dundee manager James McPake is hoping new signing Graham Dorrans can help bring on some of his talented youngsters.

Boss James last week snapped up his former Livingston team-mate on a deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old former West Brom, Norwich and Rangers midfielder made his debut off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Morton at Cappielow.

© SNS

Coming on alongside 16-year-old rising star Fin Robertson, James is expecting Dorrans to help develop the kid and others in the Dark Blues’ ranks.

“He got a little longer than I’d hoped for on Saturday because he didn’t even train with us on Friday,” the Dee boss said.

“But I trust Graham Dorrans with everything because I know him so well and he’ll be a massive help to us.

“He’ll also be a massive help to who, for me, was the stand-out player on the pitch on Saturday – and that’s week-in week-out – Finlay Robertson.

“I thought he was outstanding.Anybody sitting, watching that game not knowing anything about football could pick the one player on that pitch with real quality.

“That was Finlay Robertson in that game and Graham can help him with that.

“That was another reason I wanted Graham in. He’s at that age where he can help players and he’ll help develop Fin.

“Above all else he’ll help Dundee Football Club once we get him fit.”

Of the quality of his new man, James added: “I’m over the moon, Graham’s an elite footballer.

“I know his character and what he brings to a dressing-room.”