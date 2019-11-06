Former Rangers man Ness confident Dundee’s good form can continue as derby beckons

Dundee midfielder Jamie Ness insists they were always confident their form would pick up ahead of Friday’s derby at Dens.

The Dark Blues go into the clash with city rivals Dundee United on a three-match winning run after a period of up-and-down displays.

Regardless, the Dee still trail leaders United by six points but Ness, match-winner in the 2-1 victory over Morton last Friday (see video below) feels they are now ready to stamp their authority on games.

“We’ve always had the confidence that would be the case,” the 28-year-old said on their finding good form.

“I know it’s difficult for the fans, the players and everyone involved at the club when we weren’t getting the results but I think we know what we’ve got in here.

“We see it in training, we see it in games and a lot of players came in over the summer so it’s maybe taken us a bit longer than we wanted to settle but I feel that’s what’s happened now.

“We know how we want to play and I think we’re really imposing that on teams at the moment and stamping our authority on the games.

“It’s been good to watch the past couple of weeks and to be involved on Friday night was great.”

The former Rangers and Stoke City man was delighted to be back in action and dedicated his 80th-minute winner against the Ton to newborn son David.

“It was a brilliant feeling because there’s been a few weeks of frustration, obviously, with me being out of the team,” he added.

“Being back fit, in training and having my little boy two weeks ago as well – it’s a nice little touch to score a goal for him there.”

Following the 6-2 defeat in the last derby at Tannadice in August (see video below), Ness is determined to repay the fans with a better performance and, he hopes, maximum points as they look to close the gap to the Terrors at the top of the Championship.

However, the midfielder knows the only way Dundee can do that is by focusing on their own displays, not United’s.

“We’re not looking at them, we’re just concentrating on ourselves to make sure we get as high up the table as possible.

“We’re not where we want to be at the moment but we’ve gone a long way this week to putting that right.

“We know after last time there’s a lot of expectation on us and we need to go and put in a much better performance.

“We need to put that right but the most important thing for us is climbing the table and getting points on the board.

“We did that over the last week or so, getting nine points from three games, but we want to continue that.

“We’re playing Dundee United on Friday but the most important thing is we get the three points on Friday to keep going with our form.

“The place will be packed, like it was in the first derby, so we’re looking forward to having the fans behind us and we’ve, hopefully, given them a lift this week as well.

“It’s been difficult for them but we want to give them something to cheer about. It’s going to be a really good game and we’re looking forward to it.”

One player Ness expects to have a big impact in Friday night’s derby is Dark Blues midfielder Graham Dorrans.

Dorrans laid on Ness’ winner against Morton and will be making his Dundee derby debut.

Of his quality, Ness added: “He’s played at the highest level for his whole career, really.

“I think we’re very lucky to have him and we’ve got a lot of quality in all the positions really.

“There’s good competition and it’s only going to benefit us in the long run.”