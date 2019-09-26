Former Rangers man Dorrans has ‘fire in him’ to succeed at Dundee says boss McPake

Boss James McPake says former Rangers man Graham Dorrans has “a fire in him” to succeed at Dundee and show the world he is still a top player.

Thirty-two-year-old Dorrans joined the Dark Blues last Friday after a year on the sidelines at Ibrox and his old Livingston team-mate James says there is a hunger to prove he’s still got it at Dens.

The Dundee gaffer said: “Dorrans is in great condition. When you play as many Premier League games as he did, you have to be supremely fit and that carries with you.

© SNS

“He’s been out injured but he’s a top professional.

“Nothing beats match sharpness – he told me he was ready to play last Saturday and I wasn’t convinced because he hadn’t even been to Dens yet.

“He’s hungry, that’s the biggest thing for me. He’s not a footballer seeing out the end of his career – he’s got a fire in him that he wants to show everybody that hasn’t seen him for two years exactly what he is all about.

“Can he do that? Of course he can, he’s only 32, his injuries have cleared up.

“It wasn’t about bringing an old mate in or somebody who used to be quality, he’s desperate to get his career back on track and that was the exciting thing for me.

“You can see that in training and how he is going about his business.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The Dens gaffer admits he didn’t expect his side to gel straight away this season after a complete squad rebuild in the summer.

“I did think it might take time, we looked over every possibility – you want to win every game of course – but there is a process here we believe in.

“It has been a complete rebuild and we’re still bringing in players – Dorrans came in last Friday – so of course that will take time.

“It takes time but the belief and the quality is still there.”