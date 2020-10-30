Friday, October 30th 2020 Show Links
Former Raith Rovers chairman Bill Clark returns to Stark’s Park boardroom

by Ian Roache
October 30, 2020, 2:25 pm Updated: October 30, 2020, 2:26 pm
Bill Clark, left, with Raith manager John McGlynn.

Former Raith Rovers chairman Bill Clark is back in the Stark’s Park boardroom after a short break.

Mr Clark stepped down as a director of the Kirkcaldy club at the end of August after two years in charge.

He has now been welcomed back to the board, with Rovers confirming: “Raith Rovers FC are pleased to confirm that, after a well-deserved break, Bill Clark has rejoined the board…as a director.

“In his role he will initially work with vice-chairman Steven MacDonald on footballing matters, and looking at how the club can better serve our local community and fanbase.”

Rovers, who sit at the top of the Championship table on goal difference after two league games, travel to Dens Park tomorrow to take on Dundee.