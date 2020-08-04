Former pupils ‘disappointed’ after old Dundee school plaque is pinched

Ex-pupils of Linlathen High School have voiced disgust after a commemorative plaque to their former school was stolen.

The now demolished school closed its doors in 1996 before making way for a Morrisons supermarket in recent times but small facade of the main entrance into the former grounds was kept near the Forfar Road side.

Former pupils, including Councillor Christina Roberts and Singing Cabbie, Wayne O’Hare were involved in getting a plaque installed at the site back in 2016.

Displaying the school crest, the plaque had proven a popular attraction for ex-pupils who had travelled as far as the USA and Canada to have their pictures taken.

The East End councillor and the Britain’s Got Talent star confirmed the sign appeared to have been taken last week.

Councillor Roberts who left the school in the late seventies added: “I, like most former pupils, am disappointed to hear this has happened.

“Pupils on the Linlathen High School social media page were disgusted to read about the incident. We’ve had folk as far away as Canada and USA offering to help pay for a new one.

“Whoever has taken it has had tools to remove it from the site.”

Former pupil, Wayne O’Hare admitted it wouldn’t be too costly to replace as both he and Councillor Roberts look to get a plaque back on site as soon as possible.

He added: “Like Christina said, I’m also disappointed that someone has taken it. It had brought former pupils a lot of pleasure, particularly the ones who had travelled from abroad and got their photos taken beside it.

“You can only surmise why it has been taken as it has been up there for a number of years now. It looks like it has been professionally taken down as there is no debris on the floor surrounding it.

“We are already in the process of getting it back up there. Although I wasn’t there much as a pupil at the time, it seems right to have some sort of memory of the school at the site.”