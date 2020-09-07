Former pupils celebrate replacement plaque at site of demolished high school in Dundee after previous one was stolen

A stolen plaque has been replaced at a former high school much to the delight of former pupils across the world.

The memorial – which was in place at the Linlathen High School gates, where Morrison’s now stands on Forfar Road – was taken last month.

However, on Friday, a new plaque was installed in a ceremony with former pupils Christina Roberts, councillor for the East End ward, and Singing Cabbie Wayne O’Hare.

Councillor Roberts, who left the school in 1977, said there had been a “great response” to it’s return last week.

She added: “It had been so well received when the first one was installed, people were disappointed that someone had opted to take it.

“We’ve managed to get the new one up quite quickly and we uploaded a picture to a former pupils page and there has been a great response.

“Additional security measures have gone into installing the new plaque. We’ve also had former pupils say they’ll keep an eye out when they go past on the bus.”

Wayne, who left the school in 1983, joked he had probably been in the supermarket more than he had been in the school as a pupil.

He added: “It’s literally the same day from when we put up the first plaque a few years back. Credit to Christina for getting this all turned around so quickly.

“Like many we were disappointed someone had taken the plaque away. I would say it was stolen rather than vandalised given the manner in which it was removed.

“It brings back a lot of memories for folk, especially if they are maybe coming home from other parts of the world so it’s good to have it back.

“These gates for whatever reason have remained in place and it’s great we’ve got this little part of the school’s memory on site.”