A former leading Tayside police officer who worked on some of the region’s biggest cases is set to train the next generation of crime scene investigation (CSI) officers in Dundee.

Neil Coupar, 54, has joined Abertay University’s School of Science, Engineering and Technology as a lecturer.

Mr Coupar, who became a police officer in Angus in 1988, has worked on investigations into a series of air crashes, gas explosions, rapes and killings during his career — and even helped investigate the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A firearms expert, he has been trained to deal with chemical warfare and bombs and his courtroom testimony has helped put killers and rapists behind bars.

He worked on the Arbroath head-on-the-beach murder case and was also involved in the largest European maritime drugs bust involving £512 million of cocaine.

He said today: “I’ve been welcomed into people’s lives when they are at their darkest and that to me is a privilege.

“So although I can’t change the world overnight I can at least help in some form and I love that.

“I always treat the deceased with complete respect, showing concern for the next of kin — they want and deserve a professional examination and inquiry.

“I realised I could make a difference and help catch the bad guy, then hopefully other agencies come in and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“I assisted the Met during 9/11 inquiries, recovering forensic evidence that could identify a deceased person.

“I was also a member of the UK Disaster Victim Identification Team which came about after the Christmas tsunamis in the Indian Ocean.”

Neil — who was also involved in the Mary McLaren murder investigation in Dundee and the killing of Kimberley MacKenzie in Montrose — added: “It’s a very fulfilling career.

“It’s exciting and interesting, you never know what the next job’s going to be and you feel you are doing something and contributing. Science changes all the time and techniques that weren’t thought about five years ago are now up and running and part and parcel of the armoury we use as investigators.”