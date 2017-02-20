A former police officer who bombarded her ex with texts after they split up has been admonished in court.

Karen Allan, 40, sent a series of messages to Bruce Dargie — some of them begging for reconciliation and others which were “nasty” — Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard.

At an appearance last summer, Allan — who lost her job after being jailed in 2011 for tipping off a suspect in a counterfeit cash inquiry — admitted a charge of breach of the peace.

She accepted she had behaved in a way likely to cause a reasonable person fear or alarm on December 19 2015.

She had originally faced trial on a stalking charge but prosecutors accepted her guilty plea on a reduced charge.

When Allan appeared again at Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing, lawyer Pauline Cullerton said: “She’s been of good behaviour.” Sheriff George Way said: “That’s what was asked of her, she is admonished.”

An admonition means that she will not face any further action over the offence but it will appear on her criminal record.

Mr Dargie had reported the messages sent to him to police after he feared that Allan, formerly known as Karen Howie, was going to falsely report him for rape.

He told the court during the original trial: “She wanted to get a relationship going but I wasn’t having it.

“Some of the messages were nice and others were nasty. It was unnerving. Any time I replied I would get loads of texts back — there was no reasoning with her.

“I’d had enough, so I went to police to get them to tell her to stop.”

He said he told Allan via text that he was going to report the excessive number of messages and she replied: “Two can play at that game.”

He said he thought this meant she would report him for rape after previously texting him about his DNA being in her bed.

Under cross-examination by solicitor John McLaughlin, Mr Dargie admitted that he had a continuing relationship with Allan during the three weeks he was receiving the messages.

Allan, of Barry Downs Holiday Park, Barry, was jailed for 27 months in 2011 for tipping off a suspect in a police cash probe after fearing she had been pictured taking a legal high at an acquaintance’s flat.