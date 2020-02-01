Former Perthshire councillor, 93, agrees to quit driving for good after being clocked at speeds of 80mph

A 93-year-old “boy racer” charged with dangerously overtaking in a town centre has had the case against him dropped after agreeing to quit driving for good.

Colourful former councillor Douglas Braidwood – who chauffeured people to the Queen’s garden parties – had been due to go on trial in connection with a dangerous driving charge.

The former Justice of the Peace had allegedly driven dangerously around Perth and Almondbank on March 21 last year by trying to overtake into the path of oncoming vehicles.

It was alleged he repeatedly swerved and overtook in a 20 miles per hour residential area and across a pelican crossing.

The case was dropped yesterday after Perth Sheriff Court was told Braidwood had been in hospital and was no longer fit to drive.

At Perth’s Justice of the Peace Court, Braidwood, of Maxtone Terrace, Gilmerton, Perthshire, admitted clocking 85 miles per hour.

He said: “I was driving on the A85 to attend my 60th annual conference of the Royal British Legion Scotland at the Dewar Centre in Perth. It was a beautiful morning and there was little traffic.

“I was cruising between 50 and 60 miles per hour and was not aware my automatic transmission vehicle was slowly increasing speed.

“I became aware that a motorbike was running alongside, but did not overtake, so I opened my window and discovered it was a police officer on a motorbike and I said ‘good morning’.

“The police officer signed to pull over and I did and walked over to the constable and his assistant and said ‘Good morning gentlemen, what can I do for you?’

“They asked if I knew what speed I was doing and I said 60 mph. They asked where I was going as they observed my war medals. I replied to my 60th RBLS annual conference.

“I agreed to a breathalyser test which was negative. They then told me I was driving at 80 mph [SIC] and showed me the laser. I couldn’t believe it as I had not accelerated on my foot pedal from cruising at 50 to 60 mph.

“I’ve always been a law abiding citizen and I could not understand how I had attained that speed.

“We shook hands and they said to drive to my conference and I was in time for the opening ceremony.”

Braidwood, who served as a Magistrate and JP, also held a position on Crieff Town Council and was a returning officer during elections in the area.