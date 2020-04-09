Former Perth care home to be used as temporary home for people after hospital release

A former residential care home is to be transformed into a temporary housing facility during the coronavirus crisis.

Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Parnership, who provide home care to over 750 people, said they would be opening the former Beechgrove residential home in Perth.

The move is to help free up beds within NHS Tayside hospitals for those who need them and to help look after people who are well enough to leave hospital but do not yet have the level of support they need at home.

The facility will be open within the next few weeks for a temporary period.

While people are staying at the facility, a social care package will be organised so they can return to their own homes as quick as possible.