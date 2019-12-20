‘They make it that bad a place to be you don’t want to go back’: More individuals come forward to share their experiences of Dundee’s Carseview Centre

A man has described how he climbed a 14 foot fence before escaping the Carseview Centre – only to return on his own accord without staff looking for him.

And another former patient has told how, when she complained about her health in the centre, she was told to “get over it”.

The bombshell accounts of life at the mental health facility are just the latest stories which have emerged in recent days.

They follow the tragic death of a 50-year-old woman at Carseview last week.

In a shocking revelation, the former patient, a 60-year-old man, has described his escape from the facility and how he was able to go back through the front door shortly after.

He admitted life in the centre was so bad he would never consider going back – even at his lowest ebb.

He spent two weeks in the facility in early 2010, before returning in October.

The man was admitted after being diagnosed with cancer the previous year and said: “I wasn’t dealing with the diagnosis properly. I wouldn’t see the point in going back to Carseview even if you were really bad. They make it that bad a place to be you don’t want to go back.

“There’s a 14 foot fence at the back, I climbed that and went home but they never came and got me. I went back and when I got to the door they said, ‘You are the patient that’s missing from ward two, if you hadn’t come back your bed would have gone to someone else’.

“To me the staff didn’t seem interested, they just sat in their office all the time.”

He spoke about queuing for 20 minutes to get medication only to be told he was not due any and added: “It was like there was no structure.

“I think I had only spoken to one person in two weeks. When you go in there you get assessed before you get admitted, nobody came to speak to you for about three or four days.

“Because you’ve got a problem and are in hospital they think they can treat you any way they like.”

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old Dundee woman insisted she was still “traumatised” by her experience at the centre in the last couple of months and blasted the alleged lack of care.

Among the allegations levelled at Carseview she claimed that complaints about her physical health were ignored until eventually two blood clots were discovered forming on her lungs.

The woman said: “I was in there a couple of months ago for 24 days between Carseview and having surgery in Ninewells Hospital.

“It was the first time I have ever been to Carseview and it was appalling.

“I hardly ate at all because the food was awful and I dropped from 47kg to 40kg within a week.

“When I complained about my health I was told to get over it. Then when I was bleeding they gave me wipes to clean it up myself.

“The staff only seemed to react when another patient said they were going to the newspapers about how I was being treated.

“I came forward after seeing the articles in the Tele about the person who died there and the other complaints about staff. I don’t want someone else to die or suffer the same experiences I had to suffer.”

Gordon Paterson, Chief Officer of the Perth and Kinross Health and Social Care Partnership said: “Due to patient confidentiality we cannot comment on individual patients.

“Mental health is a priority for both Perth and Kinross Integration Joint Board and NHS Tayside. We are absolutely determined to deliver the best possible mental health services for the people of Tayside whether that be in the community or in a hospital care setting.

“I would encourage the former patients to get in touch so that we can discuss their concerns.”