Former para to protest in Dundee over soldier accused of killing civilians on Bloody Sunday

A former paratrooper is to protest in Dundee over the trial of a 70-year-old soldier alleged to have killed civilians during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Tam Whitton, 62, joined the Army as a 15-year-old boy and during 25 years of service he was in the Parachute Regiment and racked up six tours of duty in Northern Ireland.

During The Troubles between the late 1960s and 1998 more than 3,500 people were killed including 722 members of the armed forces and police.

Last month prosecutors announced one soldier – Soldier F – will stand trial over Bloody Sunday in which paratroopers shot dead 13 protesters in Londonderry’s Bogside in 1972.

Tam said: “I think it’s just terrible what is happening to Soldier F and that he has been singled out. I hope to get a reaction from the public with my protest.

“It will coincide with the national protest in London on Friday April 19 which is in support of veterans who are awaiting trial after charges were raised, one case is from Sunday January 30 in 1972 – 47 years ago.

“Veterans from all cap badges will be assembling all over Britain, with the main body in London.

“I will be standing in the City Square in Dundee, and call on others to assemble to make the powers that be aware that these charges cannot be justified.

“If Soldier F is convicted, who knows how far back the injustice will go?

“And what about the IRA prisoners released under the Good Friday Agreement when Tony Blair was prime minister?

“Some of them had carried out horrible things.”

Tam added: “The pressure being put on this man, Soldier F, and his family after such a long time is at best unfair.

“Hopefully I will be joined by like-minded people and our attendance will add to the hundreds of thousands that will take to the streets on Good Friday.”