Former Par Nicky Clark central as Dundee United go top outright with Dunfermline victory

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson last week stressed to his players that every game at Tannadice is a must-win, and he’ll be relieved they lived up to that expectation against Dunfermline on Saturday.

What was perhaps more pleasing for Robbie was the way his side saw off the Pars 2-0 in such a surprisingly-calm manner.

The victory in itself was not what raised eyebrows, given United’s 100% home record so far this season, rather that they achieved it with relative ease on the back of two shock defeats.

They could have been forgiven for showing signs of anxiety or pressure, perhaps playing within themselves or over-compensating for recent toils, but instead put in a perfectly-professional performance to tighten their grip on the Championship’s top spot.

Former Pars striker Nicky Clark was the tormentor-in-chief once again for Dunfermline, putting in a top performance on his return to the Terrors’ starting XI after injury.

And he wasn’t the only one, with Jamie Robson and Peter Pawlett checking back in after time spent on the treatment table, looking like they’ve never been away as United showed two encouraging sides to their play as they got their title charge back on track by opening up a three-point gap at the summit.

In the first half, they were aggressive, composed and played some of their best free-flowing attacking football to take a two-goal lead into half-time through Lawrence Shankland and Clark.

With Dunfermline coming into the game more in the second 45, they had to stand tall, absorb pressure and see the game out.

They did so successfully and, with Dundee downing Ayr United on Friday night and Inverness falling to Morton, the Terrors were the big winners at the top of the second tier this weekend.

Although things went well elsewhere, United were fully focused on matters on the pitch at Tannadice on Saturday.

And they started proceedings strongly with Shankland netting his 15th club goal of the term on nine minutes.

After Pars goalkeeper Cammy Gill flapped at Liam Smith’s delivery into the box, Clark picked up the pieces and fired the ball back in for former Ayr hitman Shankland to poke home a tension-lifting opener from six yards out.

Andy Ryan and Kyle Turner threatened to draw the visitors level but were met by Benjamin Siegrist in top form.

His solidity kept United in it but it was Clark who doubled their advantage on 27 minutes.

After Ian Harkes was fouled on the edge of the box, the 28-year-old stepped up to curl home a powerful free-kick from 25 yards.

Paul McMullan and Calum Butcher could’ve made it three before Dunfermline enjoyed a second-half resurgence.

Siegrist denied former Terror Ryan Dow, Kevin Nisbet volleyed wide and Andy Ryan hit the bar.

However, United held out and will host Partick Thistle tomorrow in confident mood.