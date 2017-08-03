Drivers could soon have more city centre parking options after plans to build a car park were lodged with Dundee City Council.

The application by National Car Parks (NCP) would see land in South Ward Road developed into 76 parking spaces.

The site formerly housed nightclubs De Stihl’s and Jumpin Jaks and is across the road from the Craigowl Communities building.

The Tasting Rooms was the most recent building on the site, which closed in 2009 following a fire, with the buildings eventually demolished in February 2014.

Owner Graham and Sibbald has marketed the site since October 2014.

The initial plan would seek permission for a temporary car park for three years with associated landscaping and boundary treatment.

The application notes that the site being in the city centre “will encourage and facilitate walking, as it is within close proximity to Dundee’s main shopping, university and business areas”.

Bill Newcombe, chairman of the City Centre and Harbour Community Council, said he welcomed the proposals.

Mr Newcombe previously raised concerns with Dundee City Council about long-term parking provisions, with a rise in demand expected as the Waterfront and V&A work nears completion.

However, he said he had “positive” meetings with the local authority last week to discuss the long-term issue.

Regarding the plans for South Ward Road, he explained: “With this application, the community council sees it as definitely being positive for the city centre.

“The application states it is only looking for three years in the first instance. I can’t see it being a problem in terms of impinging on any strategy for city centre parking in the long term.

“The V&A and Waterfront work will take a few years to complete and by then we will have a better idea of what provision is needed in and around the city centre.

“So, at the moment, the community council is in favour of this application.”

The Evening Telegraph approached NCP for comment but they declined to do so.