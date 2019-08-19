Former NCR Dundee workers reunited after 50 years

Former staff members of NCR were reunited as they celebrated 50 years since completing their apprenticeship with the firm.

The colleagues who met in the Occidental Bar started work in 1969 at the Birkhill factory where the training school was located.

NCR has a long rich history within the City of Discovery with hundreds of Dundonians finding work with the firm both home and abroad.

The firm scoured the UK for a new manufacturing plant in 1944 before securing premises within the city.

Locals would go on to help build the NCR 500, dubbed “Dundee’s first computer”.

Ed Thomson, from Fintry, was at the celebration and said today “half of Dundee” was employed by NCR at one point or another.

He said: “NCR has a phenomenal history within Dundee.

“We all started in 1969 after leaving school and were situated at the Birkhill Factory. We were split into mechanical and electrical engineers. A lot of us ended up working within the tool room.

“There was number of factories scattered across the city – half of Dundee had worked within NCR.

“It was great so many of the lads managed to get down to the event.”