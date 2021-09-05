Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former MSP James Kelly appointed general secretary of Scottish Labour

By Rachel Amery
September 5, 2021, 4:53 pm
Former MSP James Kelly
Former MSP James Kelly

Former MSP James Kelly has been named as Scottish Labour’s new general secretary.

Mr Kelly, who was an MSP for Rutherglen and the Glasgow region from 2007 until the Scottish Parliament election in May, says he is “honoured” to be given the job.

His appointment is just one of the party’s new reshuffled top team, which party leader Anas Sarwar says will be focused on “building the alternative to the SNP and the Tories that Scotland deserves”.

Kelly ‘honoured’ at top appointment

While serving as an MSP, Mr Kelly held a number of posts including Labour spokesman on finance and justice, and the party’s parliamentary business manager at Holyrood.

He has also chaired “numerous” election and by-election campaigns for Scottish Labour.

He said: “I am honoured to be appointed Scottish Labour’s new general secretary.

“We are building the alternative to years of failed government by the SNP, and I look forward to working with Anas, our party’s staff, our parliamentarians, councillors, members and affiliates to help build a stronger and fairer Scotland.”

‘Fantastic campaigner’, says party leader

Party leader Anas Sarwar said: “James is a fantastic campaigner and I’m delighted he is bringing his years of political experience to this vital role.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

“As we build towards council elections next year, that background will be vital in helping our dedicated and tireless staff and candidates build winning campaigns across Scotland.

“Scottish Labour is focused on doing just one thing – building the alternative to the SNP and the Tories that Scotland deserves.

“We will work tirelessly to achieve that, and it will if you agree with me that Scotland deserves better.”

