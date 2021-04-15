Former M&S store in Kirkcaldy to re-open as Covid-19 mass vaccination centre

The former Marks & Spencer store in Kirkcaldy’s High Street is to reopen becoming Fife’s first Covid-19 mass vaccination clinic.

The company has given NHS Fife full use of the vacant building to create the new facility.

It’s one of four major vaccination clinics set to open in Fife next month to help bolster the vaccination programme across the region and will be over and above the 19 clinics already in operation.

The Marks & Spencer store closed its doors in 2019 after more than 80 years but the company retained the lease to the building and handing it over without charge to the health board.

The store is seen as ideal because of its large open floor space offering maximum social distancing as well as its central location and its ease of access.

Scott Garden, NHS Fife director of pharmacy and medicines, said: “We want to offer our most sincere thanks to Marks and Spencer for the generous offer of the use of their former store on Kirkcaldy High Street for use as a mass vaccination clinic.

“With the overwhelming majority of those in our priority groups now having received their first vaccination, it’s vital that we adapt the delivery of the programme in order that we can carry out the volumes necessary to vaccinate our younger adult population.”