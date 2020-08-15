Former Michelin worker demanded kebab at Perth takeaway before threatening to firebomb the shop

An ex-Michelin worker stormed in the back entrance of a takeaway and demanded a kebab before threatening to firebomb the shop.

Michael Dair hurled racist insults and death threats at the shop owner after demanding food at the Pegasus takeaway in Perth.

His lawyer told Perth Sheriff Court his client had been drinking too much alcohol because he was struggling to deal with the stress of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Fiscal depute Carol Docherty said: “It was 6pm when the accused suddenly burst through the back entrance of the takeaway asking for food.

“He started shouting and became aggressive.

“A few moments later he appeared at the front and was advised only a few people were allowed in at a time.

“He refused to leave and began shouting at the witness ‘I’m fucking burning your shop down. I’m going to kill you. I will bring down my friends.’”

The court was told that another witness heard him calling Muammer Diyleni a “black bastard” and that person called the police to intervene.

When he was quizzed by officers, Dair said he was so drunk he had little memory of events, but “probably did call him a Paki or something.”

Michael Dair, 22, Haldane Crescent, admitted shouting, swearing and making racist remarks towards Muammer Diyleni. He admitted threatening to damage the business premises at Pegasus Kebab House in County Place, Perth, on 22 May.

Solicitor Gary Fowlis, defending, said Dair had lost a grandparent last year and has since been drinking to excess as he gets over the death.

He said: “This was a very nasty incident that must have been very distressing, not only for the owner, but for the other witnesses.

“He has been having difficulties with his use of alcohol.

“He lost a grandparent last year and has sought solace in drink.

“He has struggled with the lockdown too.

“He was drinking to excess in a friend’s house on the date in question. He has little or no recollection of what actually happened. He is very remorseful.”

Dair, who formerly worked at the Michelin plant in Dundee, was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work in the community.