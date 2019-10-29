Former Menzieshill High School student flies from home in Western Australia to join 50th anniversary celebrations for hockey club

A former pupil from Menzieshill High School travelled thousands of miles back to his home city to celebrate a major sporting milestone.

Menzieshill Community Centre Hockey Club celebrated its 50th anniversary at the weekend.

And among those joining in the celebrations was John Christie, who had flown home from Perth in Western Australia especially for the event.

John said: “I wouldn’t have missed the 50th celebrations for anything. Hockey is my passion which began at Menzieshill High all these years ago.”

John, 57, was a pupil at the school in the 1970s, where he joined the hockey team aged 12.

It sparked a lifetime of passion for the game, with John continuing his playing career for another 25 years.

During that time, he was capped a total of 75 times for the Scotland national team and enjoyed great success in the sport.

Back in 2000, John emigrated to Perth in Australia where his involvement in hockey continued.

John said: “I have been coaching both men’s and women’s hockey in Western Australia for the past 19 years and have also coached with Freemantle Hockey Club.

“I played hockey until around two years ago but had to give it up because of a bad hip.

“However, I will continue to coach for as long as I can.

“I’m passionate about the game and it’s all thanks to what began for me at Menzieshill High all those years ago.”

While living in Dundee, John worked for Dundee City Council and he continues to work in local government in Australia.

He said: “My hockey roles are not professional. I’m involved in a voluntary capacity.

“Many other former pupils who played hockey for the school team have also travelled back for this celebration from places like Canada, America and Egypt. It’s been brilliant to catch up with them.”

Menzieshill Community Centre Hockey Club played their first match at Lochee Park in the 1969-70 season.

The 50th anniversary was celebrated with a hockey festival and anniversary dinner.

A spokesman for Scottish Hockey said: “The club’s journey from the early days of digging up divots in Lochee Park and then Old Glamis Road before the advent of turf pitches is ‘historical’.

“Not least the fact that a bunch of youngsters from a Dundee housing estate not only became Scotland’s most successful national and international indoor team, they were also highly regarded and respected in Europe as one of the best exponents of the indoor game.

“They often had the honour of being in Scotland’s starting team.”