The new owner of McGill has started recruiting staff on the back of positive meetings with the firm’s former customers.

Catalus Energy Investments Limited bought McGill from administration earlier this month following the Dundee construction firm going under, with the loss of 374 jobs, at the start of February.

Chief executive Graeme Carling said he had been “overwhelmed” by the response of the firm’s former clients and has started recruiting tradespeople, including some former members of staff.

