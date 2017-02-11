A once thriving city centre store, which was part of the McEwens of Perth empire, has gone on the market with a £400,000 price tag.

The old McEwens at Home annexe in Watergate has stood empty since its owners went into administration in March last year with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

The building, a redundant newspaper printworks, was bought by the independent retail institution in 2000. It became one of the Fair City’s main destinations for cookware, linens and soft furnishings. The Loch Leven’s Larder cafe was opened at the site in 2013.

The 12,350 sq ft property is now being marketed as a “potential development opportunity” by sellers J&E Shepherd and Strutt and Parker. They are looking for sale offers of around £400,000, but the property could also be leased with rent in the region of £32,000 per year.

Meanwhile, the original McEwens department store in St John Street is still on the market six months after For Sale signs went up.

Award-winning fashion firm Joules has been in talks about taking over the property.

It is understood a plan is being worked out to use the ground floor of the building for retail and create flats on the upper levels.