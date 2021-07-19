Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Former marine jailed for sexual abuse of girls in Dundee and Arbroath

By Dave Finlay
July 19, 2021, 11:30 am Updated: July 19, 2021, 11:34 am
Knapp was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh

A former marine was jailed for 46 months after subjecting two girls in Tayside to sexual abuse more than four decades ago.

Harry Knapp, 66, preyed on the children at addresses in Dundee and Arbroath between 1974 and 1978.

A judge told the sex offender at the High Court in Edinburgh: “The effect on these girls’ lives is incalculable.”

Knapp was convicted of four indecency offences against the girls.

He touched, molested and tried to kiss one victim, who was aged 14, and abused a second child from the age of 11.

He also threatened the younger child.

Placed on Sex Offenders Register

Defence solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin told the court Knapp had a good work history and previously served in the marines.

He said: “He is assessed as a low risk of re-offending.”

He added Knapp has a supportive family.

Knapp, formerly of Caledonian Crescent, Annan, in Dumfriesshire, was remanded at the end of May.

Mr Gilmartin said: “He has no prior experience of custody.

“He is struggling in a custodial sentence.”

Lord Burns said he regarded prison is appropriate for the first offender.

The judge told Knapp: “I have regard to your good work record and the age you were when you committed these offences and the fact you are not said to be a risk of re-offending.”

Lord Burns said Knapp would be on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely following his sentencing.