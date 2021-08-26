Former marine avoids jail despite ‘nasty’ assault on 15-year-old boy in Perthshire

A former Commando convicted of a “nasty” assault on a 15-year-old schoolboy has avoided a prison sentence.

Neil Meager lost his temper with the youngster, pinned him to the ground and rained down punches on his face.

The brutal attack happened in the ex-Royal Marine’s home town of Errol, on his 38th birthday in August last year.

Meager was found guilty of sitting on the youngster and repeatedly punching him following a trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

He was cleared of a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and challenging the boy and two other children to a fight.

Previous assault

Sheriff William Wood raised concerns Meager had assaulted his wife three years earlier.

He told him: “This was a nasty assault on a 15-year-old boy, particularly because you are clearly a large, fit and able-bodied man.

“I accept that tempers were raised by whatever provocation you thought led to this.

“But this was not the time, place or manner to deal with whatever disagreement you had.”

He said: “You are a hard-working, generally responsible person who is valued by your employer.

“The one thing that causes me some concern is that three years ago you were convicted of another assault.

“You should bear in mind that this is the last time you will receive a non-custodial sentence for such a matter.”

Sheriff Wood ordered Meager to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work “as a direct alternative to custody”.

‘He has served his country’

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, representing Meager, told the court his client’s position had not changed since the trial.

“Mr Meager accepts that alcohol was present but that is not something that looms large in his life.

“He is a hard-working man who has served his country.”

He said: “This was a situation where the complainer and the accused were both in the wrong.”

Meager, a former small boats coxswain and team leader in the 43 Commando Royal Marines, was spared jail in 2018 when he admitted an assault on his wife.

The court heard he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the ground, before crouching over her and repeatedly punching her.

The victim had to flee to a neighbour’s house to get away from him.

Meager was ordered to complete 275 hours of community work for that offence.