Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr to give Lochee Burns Club new life as pub and function suite

Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr has revealed plans to breathe new life into the former Lochee Burns Club building.

Mr Marr – who runs the Perth Road Pub Company – is transforming the historic building on Old Muirton Road into a pub and function suite.

He says he is investing a four-figure sum into the work at the property – part of which is more than 100 years old.

Mr Marr said: “This is a really exciting project for me. Work is well under way and I hope the pub will be ready to open around the middle to the end of August.

“I decided it would be great to buy the building and totally refurbish and renovate it and open as a pub to breath new life into this corner of Lochee.”

Mr Marr – who runs a number of venues in Dundee – hopes the pub will become a focal point and community hub for the area.

He continued: “I’m keen to get locals to come along and hope to support them by creating groups like darts and dominoes teams.

“I would also like to sponsor local junior football clubs and play a part in helping to support the people of Lochee.”

The new venue will be named Park Bar and Function Room. Mr Marr previously ran the Park Hotel on Coupar Angus Road, which has now been demolished.

He said: “I would like this to be a replacement for that and cater for all sorts of functions in the area.

“I’m excited to be doing this at a time when, sadly, so many pubs and hospitality businesses in Dundee are being forced to close due to the fallout from the pandemic.

“It’s great to be doing something positive and getting a new business up and running, especially in an area like Lochee.”

It is hoped the venue will create employment for between 12 and 15 people.

Important Burns memorabilia

Meanwhile refurbishment work at the building has uncovered Burns memorabilia.

Mr Marr added: “There are loads of Burns mementos that look pretty important to me.

“As well as dozens of books there are trophies and portraits. There is also a certificate from when the club became affiliated to the Burns Society in 1926.

“I would love to find out if there is anyone in Dundee who would be interested in these objects. I think they must be pretty important in Burns terms.”

The building was constructed in 1860-61 as Lochee railway station.

It was built for the Dundee and Newtyle Railway to bypass the Law tunnel and to serve the Camperdown Works Branch Railway.

The station was closed in 1967 and converted to a social club in 1972.