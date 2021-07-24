Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr to give Lochee Burns Club new life as pub and function suite

By Lindsey Hamilton
July 24, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: July 24, 2021, 8:25 am
Jimmy Marr outside the former Lochee Burns Club.
Dundee businessman Jimmy Marr has revealed plans to breathe new life into the former Lochee Burns Club building.

Mr Marr – who runs the Perth Road Pub Company – is transforming the historic building on Old Muirton Road into a pub and function suite.

He says he is investing a four-figure sum into the work at the property – part of which is more than 100 years old.

Jimmy Marr outside the former Lochee Burns Club.

Mr Marr said: “This is a really exciting project for me. Work is well under way and I hope the pub will be ready to open around the middle to the end of August.

“I decided it would be great to buy the building and totally refurbish and renovate it and open as a pub to breath new life into this corner of Lochee.”

Mr Marr – who runs a number of venues in Dundee – hopes the pub will become a focal point and community hub for the area.

Jimmy Marr inside the venue, which is undergoing refurbishment.

He continued: “I’m keen to get locals to come along and hope to support them by creating  groups like darts and dominoes teams.

“I would also like to sponsor local junior football clubs and play a part in helping to support the people of Lochee.”

The new venue will be named Park Bar and Function Room. Mr Marr previously ran the Park Hotel on Coupar Angus Road, which has now been demolished.

He said: “I would like this to be a replacement for that and cater for all sorts of functions in the area.

A Lochee Burns Club sign on the building.

“I’m excited to be doing this at a time when, sadly, so many pubs and hospitality businesses in Dundee are being forced to close due to the fallout from the pandemic.

“It’s great to be doing something positive and getting a new business up and running, especially in an area like Lochee.”

It is hoped the venue will create employment for between 12 and 15 people.

Important Burns memorabilia

Meanwhile refurbishment work at the building has uncovered Burns memorabilia.

Mr Marr added: “There are loads of Burns mementos that look pretty important to me.

“As well as dozens of books there are trophies and portraits. There is also a certificate from when the club became affiliated to the Burns Society in 1926.

Burns memorabilia found inside

“I would love to find out if there is anyone in Dundee who would be interested in these objects. I think they must be pretty important in Burns terms.”

The building was constructed in 1860-61 as Lochee railway station.

It was built for the Dundee and Newtyle Railway to bypass the Law tunnel and to serve   the Camperdown Works Branch Railway.

The station was closed in 1967 and converted to a social club in 1972.

