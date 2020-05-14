Former Kirriemuir bank to be converted into gym after plans approved by Angus Council

A former Kirriemuir bank will be transformed into a gym after plans were approved by Angus Council.

An application was lodged with the local authority in February on behalf of Results Gym, proposing to transform the ground floor of the former Bank of Scotland.

The building, which dates back to the 19th Century, was home to the branch in the town before it shut its doors in May last year.

The decision means the ground floor will now be redeveloped into a fitness gym, complete with a main area with equipment including weights and exercise bikes as well as a personal training area and vault room.

Members will also have access to a sauna and steam room, as well as a hot tub.

The application received at least one letter of objection from a member of the public, who argued the proposals would “greatly impact on the peaceful enjoyment and value” of their property.

But in a supporting statement submitted by acoustic consultants, it was claimed the music played would be “low-level background only”.

This was supported by the council’s own environmental health officer which stated that any noise coming from the gym should be “inaudible” from neighbouring properties.

Results Gym was established in 2003 by former World Kickboxing Association world champion fighter George Bertie, and currently has two other premises in Arbroath and Forfar.

The closure of Kirriemuir’s Bank of Scotland branch was initially announced in late 2018, leaving residents without access to a physical bank, and was met with strong criticism from locals and politicians alike.

Speaking at the time, the then lord provost of Angus Ronnie Proctor branded the decision “another nail in the coffin” for Kirriemuir.

The area’s MP at the time, Kirstene Hair, said she was “deeply disappointed” with the move.