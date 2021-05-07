Former Kilry school hit by vandals after break in

Police in Perth and Kinross have appealed for information after a break-in at a former school near Kilry.

The 16th century mansion into on Sunday, April 25, police officers said as they asked for witnesses to come forward.

Police Scotland said attempted to break into the building and caused damage as a result.

CCTV from the area showed that three women in their 40s were responsible for the damage.

The building is on the “at risk” register and has been largely vacant with various private owners since the 1990s.

Describing the suspects, Police Scotland said they were looking for three women: “All are white and aged in their 40s.

Three women connected to incident

“The first is described as slim build with long brown hair in a pleat, wearing a bright pink jacket and a black and grey hooded top, black leggings and light coloured shoes.

“The second is described as tall with blonde hair wearing white short-sleeve top and light coloured jeans.

“The third is described as short with dark hair, wearing a blue or purple patterned top, black trousers and black trainers with a white sole.”

The force added: “Although the building is no longer used as a school, it is still occupied and in use. Please be aware that as with any private building, any attempt to enter it without the permission of the owner is a crime.

“If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1893 of 25th April.”