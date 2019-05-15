Former Kilmarnock gaffer Kenny Shiels in the running for Dundee job

Former Kilmarnock boss Kenny Shiels is in the running for the vacant manager’s role at Dundee.

The Tele understands the Northern Irishman is keen for a return to Scotland and sees the Dens Park job as the perfect opportunity.

The 63-year-old has been out of work since leaving Derry City in October after leading the Candystripes to the League of Ireland Cup and Europe.

His last spell in this country ended disappointingly at Morton in 2014 but he was much more successful as manager of Killie, where he won the League Cup by beating Celtic in the 2012 final.

Shiels’ experience of almost 30 years as a manager fits the criteria managing director John Nelms is looking for.

He has also rebuilt squads at Derry and Rugby Park, something required at Dens this summer with just a handful of players contracted to next season.