Former jute warehouse could be transformed into more than 60 flats

A dangerous building will be transformed into more than 60 flats if proposals are approved by the council.

The former jute warehouse in Burnside Street has lain derelict for years and was last used as a sports centre.

Now plans have been put to Dundee City Council to turn it into 69 flats for Hillcrest Homes and if it meets approval, the flats could be completed by the summer of 2023.

Cupar firm AG Akero is the developer for Hillcrest and there are hopes of bringing a number of jobs, including apprenticeships, to Dundee for the project.

Architect Gary Paterson has drawn up plans and said: “The proposed flats will range from one bedroom to three bedrooms.

“At the moment the building is unoccupied and vandalism has been an ongoing issue. It is registered as a dangerous building because part of the roof has collapsed.

“It is the last part of the Camperdown Works which is still derelict so it would be good to get it converted into something useful.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We are going to try and ensure local jobs are created because of the various funding sources involved. But it is still a bit early to say how many, but it is hoped local apprenticeships would be involved.”

Mr Paterson hopes that residents would be pleased to see the eyesore turned into flats in the area and told of plans to meet with various groups to outline their proposals to the public.

He said: “We have organised a presentation for Lochee Community Hub on February 26 which will run from 11am to 7pm.

“We plan to meet with local residents, local community groups, elected members and also notify neighbours at the site for their views.

“I am hoping there will be a good response to the project and the invites are going out now to the various groups.”