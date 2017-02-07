A number of former industrial sites in Dundee are being monitored for potential contamination, a city councillor has confirmed following concerns from a former gas worker.

The Tayside man, who claimed to have worked on various local sites for 50 years, voiced fears after six dogs died from suspected toxic fumes near an ex-industrial plant in Edinburgh.

While no such incidents have been reported in Dundee, Councillor Alan Ross moved to reassure residents that all land is monitored before being put to use.

The retired gas worker, who did not wish to be named, said: “I’ve worked around Tayside for 50 years and know of many people who have been diagnosed with illnesses after a long time on the gas works.

“At the time, I didn’t think much of it but after reading about the dogs in Edinburgh, it made me wonder — if this is what contamination is doing to dogs, then what about people? Dock Street and Perrie Street in Dundee spring to mind.”

As part of their contaminated land strategy, Dundee City Council has ongoing investigations at Gallowhill, Craigie and Baxter quarries, Dura Works, Dens Burn by Wallace and Dens Works, Claverhouse Works near Mill o’ Mains Park, Hillbank Linen Works and Rockwell Works.

Mr Ross, convener of community safety and public protection, said: “The council and the current land owners are aware of the former gas works sites on Dock Street and Perrie Street and the potential for there to be residual contamination.

“The former has been partially remediated by the landowner, and is not open to the public, while the latter is industrial. As such, these are not current priorities for investigation by the council.”