Former House of Angus store to be transformed into 24/7 gym

A former retail and leisure centre is to be transformed into a 24-hour gym under new plans given the green light by Angus Council.

The House of Angus building at Ethiebeaton Park, Monifieth was home to a variety of retail outlets and a cafe but lay vacant after shutting its doors in early 2018.

Now health club chain Pure Gym is set to move into the premises, with the club proposing to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There are no plans to create additional floor-space in the building but the club would carry out “small selection of external works”, including replacing the entrance doors and air conditioning condensers.

A full range of fitness equipment will be made available, as well as fitness classes for all abilities.

In a supporting document submitted by the developers, it was argued that the gym proposals would “assist in safeguarding” the buildings future as an “established retail, leisure and visitor attraction.”

It was also outlined that the 24/7 gym could operate “without detriment to the amenity of the area or adjacent occupants/users.”

Gardening retailer Dobbies – who operate their own unit next door – own the building and submitted the application to Angus Council in March this year.

A previous application had been lodged by Dobbies in September 2018, proposing to rebrand the building into an Edinburgh Woollen Mill destination centre.

The plans would have seen an investment of around £700,000, as well as the creation of up to 40 jobs but the proposals failed to materialise and the unit continued to remain vacant.

The House of Angus was first opened in 1999 and had hoped to take advantage of its strategic position on the A92 coastal road.

The premises operated for a period of 19 years as a department-store retail unit until its closure in 2018.

It is situated at the Ethiebeaton Park, which is also home to a McDonalds restaurant, Premier Inn, Brewer’s Fayre and a David Lloyd leisure complex.