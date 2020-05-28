Former hospital has become a ‘death trap’ warns campaigner

The site of the former Strathmartine Hospital has become a “death trap” because of lack of security, according to a local campaigner.

Karen McCauley has called for action to seal the former orphanage and psychiatric hospital after recent pictures showed the dilapidated buildings could be easily accessed.

She fears the buildings – which also contain deadly asbestos – will be a magnet for bored teenagers this summer.

Karen said: “It’s concerning that there are still holes in the fence and it would seem that there is no security at the site.

“I’m concerned because a number of the two-storey buildings appear to be open and accessible, particularly the engineers’ workshop. That entire building is completely shot.

“The admin block is also completely trashed, it is the most dangerous building on site and people are able to enter this.

“At this stage, all of the buildings need to be secured – no more of this ‘only if there are a two-storey or higher’ – they are all ravaged with fire.”

Not only are many of the buildings structurally unsafe, they also pose a health risk due to presence of asbestos.

“People could be risking their health because there are no asbestos signs up and they will not be aware of where it is,” Karen explained.

“So if folk don’t have a physical accident, they may actually find in thirty years’ time that they have developed asbestosis and they might not realise where it came from.”

The site has also been plagued by fire-raisers since the hospital was shut 17 years ago and, in April 2015, a major blaze ripped through the main building, destroying its roof.

And with the schools remaining shut until August due to Covid-19, Karen is concerned the extra time off could lead to bored teenagers causing trouble.

She said: “We already know that the kids are out of school until August so the worry is that we now basically have an extended period of time off and people might not have much to do.

“If a holiday goes by without an arson attack, it’s celebrated. There’s usually at least once incident, and what we have seen over the last three or four years is that, when they do happen, it’s multiple buildings that are targeted.”

Earlier this year a planning application was submitted to Angus Council which proposed to covert the listed building into “12 period family homes” as well as erecting 184 new build homes on the site.

The proposed developers, Chamberlain Bell Developments, also intend to split the restoration of the site into two main phases. The first will focus specifically on the renovation of the listed building on the site, including demolition, asbestos removal and remediation works.

Alan Bell, of Chamberlain Bell Developments, said: “We do not own the site. I understand that the current site owner employs a local security guard to check the site and there is a regular meeting with the local council building control.

“Clearly if there has been anyone gaining unauthorised access onto the site they are also doing so illegally.”

An Angus Council spokesman added: “Through their involvement in dealing with dangerous buildings, our Building Standards team maintain contact with the site owner and will undertake visits to the site as required.”