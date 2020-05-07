Former homeless Dundonian speaks out about how he turned his life around more than five years on the streets

A man who was homeless for more than five years has warned that anyone could be just three months away from sleeping on the streets.

Paul Smith, now 34, first became homeless at the age of 16 after his life fell apart due to substance abuse.

He remained living on the streets and shelters in Edinburgh until he was 21.

Despite managing to get back on his feet, his life took a turn for the worse after the break-up of a long-term relationship, and he once again found himself on the streets in September 2018.

After almost six months, Paul managed to find help and turn his life around again.

“I was living in Edinburgh but was desperate to get back to Dundee to where my kids live,” Paul said.

“I spent weeks in shelters in Edinburgh and managed to get a bed and breakfast for six months. I then moved into supported accommodation which I didn’t find supportive at all.

“There was a lot of drug use that was being ignored, even after I reported it. I knew I had to get out.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Unsure of what to do, Paul made a desperate plea on a Dundee community page on Facebook to ask for help in getting accommodation back in the City of Discovery.

Paul says that putting himself out there was hard, but proved to be worth it after his message was spotted by a fellow group member, Stephanie Tynan.

Stephanie, who works for Home Group housing association, then stepped in to offer help.

He added: “When I was in Edinburgh, I was getting nowhere with applications but within four weeks in Dundee, I was housed.

“I have now been back in Dundee since January and in my Home Group housing since the beginning of February.”

Paul has a new girlfriend and is now training to become a homeless support worker himself, but has said it is easy for anyone to find themselves in his situation.

He said: “Everyone is vulnerable and susceptible. You may lose your job tomorrow, lose money and then not be able to pay your rent. It can happen so easily, especially if there are drugs involved or you don’t have a stable household.”

Home Group has said it is committed to supporting new clients throughout the current pandemic. For more information visit www.homegroup.org.uk