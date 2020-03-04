Former home of bust Dundee construction firm poised for vets takeover

The former home of a construction company that folded in the wake of the McGill crisis could be converted into a new vet facility.

Land and Building Services went under in February last year, at a cost of 27 jobs and its South Road builders yard.

It could not stay afloat after losing its biggest client, McGill, just one week before.

The site was sold to local businessman Ramsay McBain’s firm for a reported £840,000 in October last year after administrators wrung the firm dry.

Attempts have been made over the last year to market the site to other building firms in the area – but planning agents say there has been “no interest” because of the building’s shape.

However, national vet chain CVS has indicated its interest by means of a planning application to Dundee City Council.

The company has around 500 practices across the UK but none in Tayside.

In a justification statement, CVS’s agents Jonathan Clark Architects says there has been “no interest” in letting the site out to another construction firm.

It has proposed creating a “modest” extension to the rear of the building that will house a new entrance and reception area for customers.

Inside, the reception will feature two waiting areas for dogs, one for cats, several consultation rooms, an x-ray room and an operating theatre.

The site lies within a general economic development area enveloped at the top and bottom by Coupar Angus Road and South Road.

“A need for a veterinary practice in this area has been identified by the CVS Group PLC to carry out gold standard care for domestic pets and carry out a full range of medical services and advanced surgical procedures all in one location,” the architects said.

Planners within the council have until April 25 to make a decision.