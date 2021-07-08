Former footballer jailed for five years for having a stun gun on Dundee bus

A former footballer who was seen with a stun gun on a Dundee bus has been jailed for five years.
Terry Connell was convicted of being found with the firearm, disguised as a torch.
Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Connell had been seen on a bus with the weapon in his waistband and was found with it at the homeless hostel where he had been staying.
