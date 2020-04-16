Former firefighter pays tribute to frontline workers with sign

A former firefighter has paid tribute to frontline health workers with a piece of carpentry.

Andy Doig, who lives on Dundee Road in Broughty Ferry, has created the sign, which features a love heart symbol and the letters NHS, and put it on his outside wall.

He made the sign from unused bits of wood which had been lying around his garage.

Andy’s message is one of many that have been displayed by the public in support of health service staff, who are dealing with an unprecedented crisis.

Other signs public displays of support for the NHS have been placed in windows across Tayside.

And for several weeks at 8pm on a Thursday, people up and down the country have been stepping outside their front doors to clap in unison to show their support for staff tackling the virus on the frontline.

The tributes have become more elaborate as the weeks have passed, with bagpipes, percussion instruments and even fireworks all featuring.