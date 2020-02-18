Former Fiorentina kid Josh Perez to feature for Dundee United today as Robbie assesses options

Dundee United will run the rule over American forward Josh Perez in today’s Reserve League clash with Morton at Whitton Park.

He will be joined by fellow-trialist Manoubi Haddad in the squad as boss Robbie Neilson weighs up his options outwith the transfer window.

Perez featured for Serie A club Fiorentina as a 19-year-old before moving to Los Angeles FC.

To listen to the Tele’s football podcast, Twa Teams One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

The USA U/23 international left the American club at the start of this month.

The game kicks off at 1pm today.

Meanwhile, the final Dundee derby of the season will be played on Friday April 24, at 7.05pm.

It is one of three United fixtures to be moved back a day in order to be broadcast live on the BBC Scotland TV channel.

Queen of the South at Tannadice on April 3 and Caley Thistle away on April 10 will kick off at 7.05pm.