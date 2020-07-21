Former Fintry Nursery to be transformed into modern childcare facility thanks to community asset transfer

Senior councillors in Dundee have given the seal of approval to the community asset transfer of a former city council nursery building.

The old Fintry Nursery on Fintry Road, which closed well over a decade ago, is now set to be transformed into a modern facility by Flexible Childcare Services Scotland (FCSS).

Under essential business arrangements due to coronavirus, the council agreed to a community asset transfer of the property for £1.

FCSS plans to bring the building back in to use as flexible childcare setting.

Previously Susan McGhee, chief executive of FCSS, said: “We would love to create a real centre of excellence for the community – lots of other childcare providers ask us how we can deliver flexible care.”

Depute policy and resources convener councillor, Willie Sawers, said: “This is tremendous news and will breathe new life into this empty building.

“It is fitting that it will be transformed into a modern childcare facility that is designed to meet the all-round needs of families in a joined-up way.

“This is a sensible decision to allow the transfer of the building so it can become a useful asset for the community.”

Neighbourhood resources depute convener councillor, Steven Rome, added: “This is an exciting development for everyone involved. I look forward to hearing how FCSS will take forward their vision for the building.”

Ron Neave, leader of Fintry Community Council, said he was delighted to hear that the transfer is to go ahead.

He said: “We are certainly welcoming this news. We have been looking for something to happen to that nursery for ages.

“In a meeting shortly before lockdown, we said we would give this our full support. It is going to take a bit of work but I’m sure they will have taken that into consideration.

“We always said that it has lain empty too long.”

FCSS intend to use the facility as an exemplar when encouraging other providers across the country to adopt a more flexible model.

The need for flexible childcare was identified when families were unable to take up employment due to lack of high quality, flexible, accessible and affordable childcare.

FCSS has been approached for comment.