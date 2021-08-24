News / Court Former Fife pipe fitter who survived Celtic Park plunge is serial rapist By Grant McCabe August 24, 2021, 11:54 am Updated: August 24, 2021, 12:52 pm Rafferty was found guilty of raping three women A football fan who once cheated death after plunging from the top tier at Celtic Park could be facing a life sentence for raping three women. Two of Alexander Rafferty’s victims were effectively strangers. Rafferty, 55, formerly of Cupar, hit the headlines in 1999 when he tumbled from the Jock Stein stand at Parkhead during a powderkeg Celtic and Rangers clash. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe